Topeka man pleads guilty to two robberies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has pleaded guilty to two robberies.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Topeka man pleaded guilty on Tuesday, July 21, to driving a getaway car in two robberies.

McAllister says, Ernesto Negrete Jr., 30, of Topeka, pleaded to two counts of robbery and in his plea admits to being involved in a robbery at Panderia Monterrey Bakery and Poblanos Grille.

Negrete says that in both cases he drove the car while co-defendants Javier Martinez and Victor Arellano entered the stores masked with handguns. Martinez and Arellano are still awaiting trial says McAllister.

McAllister says Negrete’s sentencing is set for Oct. 27, 2020, and he could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count.

McAllister wants to that the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Hough for their work on the case.

