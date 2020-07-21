Advertisement

Supreme Court Nominating Commission to meet via videoconference

(Source: Gray News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Supreme Court Nominating Commission will meet via videoconference on Wednesday, July 22.

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission says it will meet via videoconference at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, to discuss procedures before seeking nominations for a vacancy on the Kansas Supreme Court created by the September 18 retirement of Justice Carol Beier.

The Commission says the meeting will be broadcast live on the Kansas judicial branch YouTube channel.

The Court says the nominating commission is made up of nine members, one lawyer and one nonlawyer from each of the state’s four congressional districts, plus one lawyer serving as a chairperson.

The Commission says nonlawyers are appointed by the governor and lawyers are elected by other lawyers within their congressional districts while the chairperson is elected by lawyers statewide.

According to the Court, two new members have been named to the commission. Lawyers in the 3rd Congressional District elected Kate McClaflin of Overland Park and Governor Laura Kelly appointed Carol Marinovich of Kansas City, Kan.

According to the Commission, justices are appointed by the Supreme Court through a merit-based nomination process Kansas voters added to the state Constitution in 1958 which involves the Supreme Court Nominating Commission reviewing nominees, and the governor making the appointments.

The Commission says when there is a vacancy on the bench, it will review applications and conduct public interviews of nominees. It will then narrow the nominee pool to three names that it sends tot he governor and the governor then chooses one nominee to appoint.

According to Kansas law, a nominee must be at least 30 years old and a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least 10 years.

The Commission says when it reviews nominees for justice, the look at the following:

  • legal and judicial experience;
  • educational background;
  • character and ethics;
  • temperament;
  • service to the community;
  • impartiality; and
  • respect of colleagues.

The Court says justices must follow the law and not be influenced by politics, special interest groups, public opinion or their own personal beliefs. They must also demonstrate their accountability by following a Code of Judicial Conduct that establishes standards of ethical behavior. According to the Court, they also take an oath of office that includes swearing to support, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution and Kansas Constitution.

According to the Commission, after a new justice serves one year on the court, they must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position and if retained will serve a six-year term.

