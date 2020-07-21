Advertisement

Sunset Zoo celebrates National Zoo Keepers Week

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan is celebrating its essential workers as heroes during National Zoo Keepers Week.

Sunset Zoo in Manhattan says in recognition of dedicated animal care professionals, the American Association of Zoo Keepers and zoos and aquariums across the nation are celebrating National Zoo Keeper Week from July 19 - 25 and will bring awareness to the animal care field by promoting professionalism and dedication to conservation that is shared by all keepers.

The Zoo says it is takin the opportunity to showcase how its keepers collaborate with many different departments and sometimes act as those departments in addition to their animal care jobs to accomplish excellent animal care, conservation and education.

“During these challenging times, our zookeepers have been our essential workers for our animals throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic. No matter if we were open or closed, our keepers have cared for our animals to the highest standard. They have had to work as a team while working apart. They have always worked with dedication and high standards. Still, they have really gone above and beyond to make sure our animals have received the best care, and I am very grateful for such a dedicated staff,” said Sunset Zoo Director Scott Shoemaker.

The Zoo says during National Zoo Keepers Week, the focus will be on its zookeeper heroes and the different collaborations that the staff does to help provide excellent standards of care to its animals. It says it will share how the profession helps to go above and beyond in education and provide a key element to the Sunset Zoo mission of inspiring conservation of the natural world.

“Zoos, aquariums, and other animal care facilities are fueled by a diverse and passionate assembly of professionals who strive to maintain the highest standards of animal husbandry, public education, grounds maintenance, and guest experience,” says current AAZK President, Paul Brandenburger. “The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged those of us in the field in an unprecedented manner. The team-driven and collaborative responses by so many of the staff at these institutions have truly served to highlight the incredible people who devote themselves to the cause of preserving natural resources and animal life.”

The Zoo says to recognize and help make a difference it will be highlighting each keeper on Sunset Zoo’s Facebook page on July 19 - 25 and encourages fans of the zo to leave a note of encouragement and provide enrichment items for animals to help aid keepers. It says its item wishlist can be found here. It also says it encourages the use of the hashtags #ItTakesAZoo, #ZooHeroes and #NZKW2020 across all social media.

For more information on Sunset Zoo visit its website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burglars take over $4,000 worth of equipment from construction sites in Pottawatomie Co.

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Three Pottawatomie County construction sites have seen a total of over $4,000 worth of equipment burglaries since July 17.

News

Gov. Kelly, Department of Commerce launch Kansas Certified Sites Program

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly and the Department of Commerce have launched the new Kansas Certified Sites Program.

News

Sen. Pat Roberts endorses Roger Marshall for U.S. Senate

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Congressman Roger Marshall picked up a major endorsement Tuesday in his bid for the U.S. Senate.

News

Maintenance on I-70 to reduce lanes through Topeka

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Maintenance of I-70 will reduce eastbound lanes through Topeka.

News

Geary Co. sees six new positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Geary County has seen six new positive cases of COVID-19 since Monday, July 20, bringing the county total to 96 confirmed cases.

Latest News

News

KSDE releases guidelines for Child Nutrition Program for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Department of Education has released guidelines for the Child Nutrition Program for the 2020 - 2021 school year.

News

Retired Topeka minister recalls friendship with civil rights pioneer Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Retired Topeka minister the Rev. Dick Dickinson recalls his long friendship with the late Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer who died on Friday.

Sports

Special Olympics Kansas releases softball, golf return to play guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Special Olympics Kansas has released its softball and golf return to play guidelines and is optimistic about getting athletes back on the field following COVID-19 cancellations.

News

Caney nursing home operator fined for not protecting personal information

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Caney nursing home operator has been fined for failing to protect patient and employee personal information.

Local

Judge: man’s statements to police admissible in trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Statements a 19-year-old man made to a detective during hours-long questioning were made voluntarily, a Shawnee County District Court judge has ruled.

News

Supreme Court Nominating Commission to meet via videoconference

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Supreme Court Nominating Commission will meet via videoconference on Wednesday, July 22.