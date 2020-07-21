Sunset Zoo celebrates National Zoo Keepers Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan is celebrating its essential workers as heroes during National Zoo Keepers Week.

Sunset Zoo in Manhattan says in recognition of dedicated animal care professionals, the American Association of Zoo Keepers and zoos and aquariums across the nation are celebrating National Zoo Keeper Week from July 19 - 25 and will bring awareness to the animal care field by promoting professionalism and dedication to conservation that is shared by all keepers.

The Zoo says it is takin the opportunity to showcase how its keepers collaborate with many different departments and sometimes act as those departments in addition to their animal care jobs to accomplish excellent animal care, conservation and education.

“During these challenging times, our zookeepers have been our essential workers for our animals throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic. No matter if we were open or closed, our keepers have cared for our animals to the highest standard. They have had to work as a team while working apart. They have always worked with dedication and high standards. Still, they have really gone above and beyond to make sure our animals have received the best care, and I am very grateful for such a dedicated staff,” said Sunset Zoo Director Scott Shoemaker.

The Zoo says during National Zoo Keepers Week, the focus will be on its zookeeper heroes and the different collaborations that the staff does to help provide excellent standards of care to its animals. It says it will share how the profession helps to go above and beyond in education and provide a key element to the Sunset Zoo mission of inspiring conservation of the natural world.

“Zoos, aquariums, and other animal care facilities are fueled by a diverse and passionate assembly of professionals who strive to maintain the highest standards of animal husbandry, public education, grounds maintenance, and guest experience,” says current AAZK President, Paul Brandenburger. “The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged those of us in the field in an unprecedented manner. The team-driven and collaborative responses by so many of the staff at these institutions have truly served to highlight the incredible people who devote themselves to the cause of preserving natural resources and animal life.”

The Zoo says to recognize and help make a difference it will be highlighting each keeper on Sunset Zoo’s Facebook page on July 19 - 25 and encourages fans of the zo to leave a note of encouragement and provide enrichment items for animals to help aid keepers. It says its item wishlist can be found here. It also says it encourages the use of the hashtags #ItTakesAZoo, #ZooHeroes and #NZKW2020 across all social media.

For more information on Sunset Zoo visit its website.

