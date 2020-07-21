Sen. Pat Roberts endorses Roger Marshall for U.S. Senate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Congressman Roger Marshall picked up a major endorsement Tuesday in his bid for the U.S. Senate. Retiring Senator Pat Roberts announced his endorsement of the Congressman ahead of next month’s primary election.

Roberts said Marshall shares his passion for “to fight for and protect American agriculture” that he has dedicated his 40-year political career “championing.” He also pointed to Marshall’s support from the Kansas Farm Bureau and the Kansas Livestock Association.

“As Chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, I worked very closely with Roger on the most recent farm bill, ensuring that Kansas farmers’ and ranchers’ voices were well represented. Roger’s experience on the House Agriculture Committee will be invaluable as Kansas looks to keep the seat on the Senate Agriculture Committee,” said Sen. Roberts.

The retiring senator said Marshall “is a doctor who can help guide this country through a pandemic.” He also called the Congressman a strong advocate for military installations in Kansas “which are crucial to our national security.”

“I sit on the Health Committee and know first-hand how important it will be to keep a Kansas view on the committee. Roger’s medical experience would surely give him a leg up on Health Committee service, which will be critical to our state,” said Sen. Roberts.

Roberts has held his Senate seat representing Kansas since 1996 and spent 16 years in Congress prior to that.

Marshall will take on several other Republican candidates in the Aug . 4 primaries including Lance Berland, John L. Berman, Derek C. Ellis, Bob Hamilton, Kris Kobach, David Alan Lindstrom, Brian Matlock, John Miller, Steve Roberts and Gabriel Mark Robles.

“I know Kansas Republicans will make the best choice for the state on Aug 4. And you can count on me to work with the primary winner to keep this seat in GOP hands,” said Roberts.

Today, I marked my advance ballot for Roger Marshall. — Pat Roberts (@PatRoberts) July 21, 2020

Marshall released the following statement:

“I could not be more honored to accept this endorsement as I seek to fill this U.S. Senate seat, and I accept the responsibility that comes with it. Senator Pat Roberts has been an advisor, a sounding board, and a friend. He’s a patriot, a fellow veteran, and a giant of Kansas, especially Kansas agriculture. He and Franki have become mentors to Laina and me. Our state and nation are better because of their years of service. We have a lot of work to do, especially for our farmers and ranchers, and I’m excited to take the torch from such a powerful voice for Kansas agriculture.”Senator Roberts served as a captain in the United States Marine Corps and is the first person to chair both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate Agriculture Committees.

