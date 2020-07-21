Advertisement

Riley Co. sees 289 recovered COVID-19 patients

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has seen seven new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, July 20.

The Riley County Health Department says it has identified seven new positive cases of COVID-19 since Monday, July 20, and eight more people have recovered, bringing the county total to 113 active cases, 389 recovered and 3 deaths.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it is treating two COVID-19 patients and has no persons under investigation. The hospital says the patients’ symptoms are severe enough to require hospitalization and one of them is on a ventilator. It says both patients are Riley Co. residents.

RCHD says anyone that has come in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient residents are required to quarantine for 14 days.

