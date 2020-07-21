Advertisement

Retired Topeka minister recalls friendship with civil rights pioneer Rep. John Lewis

Retired Topeka minister the Rev. Dick Dickinson recalls his long friendship with the late Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer who died on Friday.
Retired Topeka minister the Rev. Dick Dickinson recalls his long friendship with the late Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer who died on Friday.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When civil rights pioneer and longtime Congressman John Lewis died last Friday at age 80, a Topeka pastor lost not only someone he looked up to, but also a close personal friend.

"He certainly changed my life," said the Rev. Dick Dickinson, pastor emeritus of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Topeka.

Dickinson got to know Lewis in 1960 when the two served on a committee that organized sit-ins to integrate lunch counters in Nashville.

At that time, Dickinson was a student at the Vanderbilt University Divinity School in Nashville.

"He was just a very quiet but determined guy," Dickinson recalled. "He wanted to get into 'good trouble.' His parents didn't want him to get into trouble at all, but he wanted to get into 'good trouble.'"

Dickinson later served as a misisionary in Japan. When he was home on furlough in 1965 at the San Francisco Theological Seminary, he like millions of other Americans saw televised reports of the civil rights march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala.

Leading that march was his friend John Lewis, who was severely beaten that day by Alabama state troopers.

"And so I asked my seminary president if I could go down," Dickinson said, "and he said, 'Yes, by all means, go down.'"

Dickinson, who served from 1995 to 2004 as pastor of First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1701 S.W. Collins, said he remained in touch with Lewis through the 60 years that the two knew each other.

Dickinson said he would like to see the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., renamed in honor of Lewis.

Regarded as one of the most influential leaders of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, Lewis served 17 terms as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia. He was elected in 1986 and served from 1987 to 2020 as a Democrat representing the downtown area of Atlanta.

Lewis announced in late December 2019 that he had been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

Upon his death on Friday, tributes poured in from Democrats and Republicans alike.

Lewis' death came on the same day that another civil rights pioneer, the Rev. C.T. Vivian, died in Atlanta at the age of 95.

Services for Lewis hadn’t been announced as of Tuesday, but colleagues in Congress are hoping he can lie in state in the nation’s Capitol.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burglars take over $4,000 worth of equipment from construction sites in Pottawatomie Co.

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Three Pottawatomie County construction sites have seen a total of over $4,000 worth of equipment burglaries since July 17.

News

Gov. Kelly, Department of Commerce launch Kansas Certified Sites Program

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly and the Department of Commerce have launched the new Kansas Certified Sites Program.

News

Sen. Pat Roberts endorses Roger Marshall for U.S. Senate

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Congressman Roger Marshall picked up a major endorsement Tuesday in his bid for the U.S. Senate.

News

Maintenance on I-70 to reduce lanes through Topeka

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Maintenance of I-70 will reduce eastbound lanes through Topeka.

News

Geary Co. sees six new positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Geary County has seen six new positive cases of COVID-19 since Monday, July 20, bringing the county total to 96 confirmed cases.

Latest News

News

KSDE releases guidelines for Child Nutrition Program for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Department of Education has released guidelines for the Child Nutrition Program for the 2020 - 2021 school year.

Sports

Special Olympics Kansas releases softball, golf return to play guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Special Olympics Kansas has released its softball and golf return to play guidelines and is optimistic about getting athletes back on the field following COVID-19 cancellations.

News

Caney nursing home operator fined for not protecting personal information

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Caney nursing home operator has been fined for failing to protect patient and employee personal information.

Local

Judge: man’s statements to police admissible in trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Statements a 19-year-old man made to a detective during hours-long questioning were made voluntarily, a Shawnee County District Court judge has ruled.

News

Supreme Court Nominating Commission to meet via videoconference

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Supreme Court Nominating Commission will meet via videoconference on Wednesday, July 22.