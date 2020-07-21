Advertisement

Report: UK officials ‘avoided’ looking into Russian meddling

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks in front of a Russian national flag as he attends a concert in Sevastopol, Crimea, Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks in front of a Russian national flag as he attends a concert in Sevastopol, Crimea, Wednesday, March 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
By DANICA KIRKA, SYLVIA HUI and JAMEY KEATEN
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A long-awaited report on Russian influence in British politics criticized the British government for neglecting to investigate whether Russia interfered in the 2016 Brexit referendum, describing its utter lack of curiosity about the threats to democracy as being a major failure at the heart of power.

The parliamentary report's authors accused the British government of "actively avoiding" looking into evidence of the Russian threat to the EU referendum. The authors found this particularly unforgivable given the evidence that emerged of Russian interference in the U.S. elections and in the Scottish independence referendum in 2014.

"There has been no assessment of Russian interference in the EU referendum and this goes back to nobody wanting to touch the issue with a 10-foot pole,'' committee member Stewart Hosie said, demanding that such a study be done and the public informed.

While the report from the parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee said it would be "difficult — if not impossible — to prove" allegations that Russia sought to influence the referendum, it was clear that the government "was slow to recognize the existence of the threat."

Committee members concluded that the goal of a resurgent Russia in influencing the vote would be to amplify existing divisions, and thus possibly destabilize Western political systems.

In a 20-page response, officials denied the government had "badly underestimated" the Russian threat and rejected the call for an assessment of alleged Russian meddling during the Brexit referendum.

"We have seen no evidence of successful interference in the EU Referendum," the statement said.

The report says Russia sees Britain as one of its top intelligence targets in the West. It said Russian influence in the U.K. is the "new normal," and successive governments have welcomed Russian oligarchs with open arms. Russians with "very close links" to President Vladimir Putin were "well integrated into the U.K. business, political and social scene — in 'Londongrad' in particular," it said.

Speaking before the report was released, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Russia "never interfered in electoral processes,''not in the United States, not in Britain, not in any other country.''

"We don't do that ourselves and we don't tolerate when other countries try to interfere with our political affairs," Peskov said.

The report's authors said they were subjected to an unprecedented delay in making the document public, with officials holding off its release for more than six months. Critics have claimed that was meant to shield Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party from embarrassment.

The committee did not offer a theory as to why the government delayed the report, but did say the government's explanations for delaying the report were not true.

The report was originally submitted to Johnson on Oct. 17. The government initially said it couldn't be published until it was reviewed for national security issues, which postponed its release until after the Dec. 12 general election. Further holdups were caused by delays in appointing new members to the Intelligence and Security Committee.

Finally, Johnson named five Conservative lawmakers to the nine-person panel in hopes his handpicked candidate would be chosen as chairman and block the report. The gambit failed when a renegade Conservative was chosen to head the committee with backing from opposition parties.

The opposition Labour Party has accused the government of failing to publish the report because it would lead to further questions about links between Russia and the pro-Brexit campaign in the 2016 referendum on European Union membership, which Johnson helped lead.

Another parliamentary panel — the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee — previously published the results of its own inquiry into disinformation and "fake news," which called on election regulators and law enforcement to investigate reports that a British businessman with links to Russia donated 8.4 million pounds ($10.6 million) to the Brexit campaign. The National Crime Agency said in September that it found no evidence of criminal offenses related to the donation.

The intelligence committee report covered the full range of the Russian threat to the U.K., including election interference, espionage and targeted assassinations such as the attempt to kill former spy Sergei Skripal in the English city of Salisbury two years ago.

The report urged British authorities to beef up their defenses, saying the "clearest requirement for immediate action" was for new legislation to give tools to the British intelligence community faced with a "very capable" adversary and to battle espionage, illegal financial dealings of Russian elite in Britain and their "enablers."

It called for better coordination with Britain's Western allies, and said Britain should be ready to lead international action and should work to develop new rules on "offensive cyber" operations.

It faulted unspecified social media companies for "failing to play their part" and said the British government should set up rules to "ensure that they take covert hostile state use of their platforms seriously" and "name and shame" those that fail to act.

The report’s release comes only days after Britain, the United States and Canada accused hackers linked to Russian intelligence agencies of trying to steal information from researchers working on a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burglars take over $4,000 worth of equipment from construction sites on Pottawatomie Co.

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Three Pottawatomie County construction sites have seen a total of over $4,000 worth of equipment burglaries since July 17.

National

Apology demanded from GOP lawmaker for Ocasio-Cortez remark

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By ALAN FRAM
The House's No. 2 Democratic leader is demanding an apology from a Republican lawmaker who is accused of using a sexist slur after an angry confrontation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump gives coronavirus update from White House

Updated: 8 minutes ago
President Donald Trump pulled the plug on his freewheeling daily coronavirus briefings when they turned into a political liability this spring, but he was reviving them Tuesday, looking to halt a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country.

News

Gov. Kelly, Department of Commerce launch Kansas Certified Sites Program

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly and the Department of Commerce have launched the new Kansas Certified Sites Program.

News

Sen. Pat Roberts endorses Roger Marshall for U.S. Senate

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Congressman Roger Marshall picked up a major endorsement Tuesday in his bid for the U.S. Senate.

Latest News

News

Maintenance on I-70 to reduce lanes through Topeka

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Maintenance of I-70 will reduce eastbound lanes through Topeka.

National

Rep. Matt Gaetz discusses Florida's COVID-19 surge, Congressional proposals

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

Geary Co. sees six new positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Geary County has seen six new positive cases of COVID-19 since Monday, July 20, bringing the county total to 96 confirmed cases.

National

Facebook’s voting labels on candidate posts cause confusion

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has started labeling all posts about voting by federal elected officials and candidates in the U.S. But the move appears to be sowing confusion rather than dispelling it.

News

KSDE releases guidelines for Child Nutrition Program for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Department of Education has released guidelines for the Child Nutrition Program for the 2020 - 2021 school year.

News

Retired Topeka minister recalls friendship with civil rights pioneer Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Retired Topeka minister the Rev. Dick Dickinson recalls his long friendship with the late Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer who died on Friday.