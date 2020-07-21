Advertisement

Report: 2020 NFL preseason games canceled

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) breaks a tackle by Cleveland Browns defensive back Tavierre Thomas (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) breaks a tackle by Cleveland Browns defensive back Tavierre Thomas (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (KY3)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
(WIBW) - There will be no NFL preseason games played in 2020, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“NFLPA leadership told players on a conference call a few minutes ago there will be zero preseason games this year, sources say,” Garafolo wrote on Twitter Tuesday evening. “Not a surprise given the league offered that but now all but official, according to the union.”

The move comes after the preseason was cut from four games to two earlier this month.

