Red Cross announces Battle of the Badges Blood Drive winner

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Red Cross has announced the winners of the 2020 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

The Manhattan area Red Cross says it is thanking participants for making the 2020 drive successful, even through an international health crisis. It says it was able to exceed its goal of 281 donations by 1, making the total donations 282.

The Red Cross says the blood donations it received will help save the lives of 598 hospital patients in need.

The organization also says that the Manhattan Fire Department came in third place at 67 votes, Riley County Emergency Department came in second place with 64 votes and the Riley County Police Department came in first place with a total of 97 votes.

To learn more on the Red Cross visit its website.

