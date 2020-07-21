Advertisement

President Trump to award Medal of Freedom to former Kansas Representative

1960s Jim Ryun with his KU track coach Bob Timmons.<br />Photo: &amp;copy; Rich Clarkson / Rich Clarkson &amp;amp; Assoc.<br />(303) 295-7770
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President Donald Trump will be awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Jim Ryun, a former Kansas Congressman.

President Donald Trump says he will award the Medal of Freedom to Jim Ryun, a former Congressman and accomplished athlete from Kansas. He says the medal is the nation’s highest civilian honor and denotes meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

Trump says Ryun is one of the most accomplished American runners in history and a former United States Representative from Kansas.

Ryun says despite being cut from every athletic team in junior high school, he made the track team at Wichita East High School, where he proceeded to break the world record for the mile and compete in the 1964 Olympic Games.

Ryun says while he attended the University of Kansas, he broke several more records, won the silver medal at the 1968 Mexico City Games and competed in the 1972 Munich Games. He says he was also named ABC Wide World of Sports Athlete of the Year and earned the James E. Sullivan Amateur Athlete Award.

Ryun says after his athletic career, he served as a United States Congressman for the State of Kansas from 1996 - 2006. He says he has since written three books and currently gives motivational speeches around the country.

