Poll puts LaTurner with narrow lead over De La Isla, while Waktins trails

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A poll commissioned by Jake LaTurner’s campaign shows the Republican state treasurer with a narrow lead in a race against Democrat Michelle De La Isla, but incumbent Steve Watkins trailing in a the same potential November matchup for the 2nd District Congressional seat.

Battleground Connect did the survey of 1250 likely general election voters. It was conducted July 16 and 17.

It found LaTurner would take 42.4 percent of the vote with 41.4 percent for the current Topeka mayor, and 16.2 percent undecided.

Against Watkins, De La Isla polled 49.6 percent, versus 37.4 percent for Watkins, and 13 percent undecided.

“We must have a strong Republican to stop the Democrats from taking over this seat so we do not give another inch of ground to Nancy Pelosi and her liberal agenda,” LaTurner said in a statement. “The polling shows our current congressman will lose in November, and that is not a risk we can afford to take.”

Watkins’ campaign spokesman Bryan Piligra called the poll “fake.”

“Lying LaTurner has tried collusion, payoffs, and corruption to steal this race,” he said. “Luckily, Kansas conservatives see through his shameless lies and won’t fall for them.”

De La Isla downplayed the results.

“Right now, I’m not focused on polls. I’m focused on listening to people across the district and working hard to earn their support because Kansans need a voice in Washington who will fight for lower health care costs and more good paying jobs,” she said.

