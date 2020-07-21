Number of shootings down but homicides up so far in 2020 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The recent rash of shootings in Topeka continued overnight with two more victims wounded in the capital city.

The latest shootings were reported around 11 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of S.E. Bellview. The location is just east of Highland Park High School.

Responding officers found one victim at the scene. A second victim was reported to have been in a sport utility vehicle that collided with a minivan as it traveled west on S.E. 21st just west of S.E. Adams.

No updates on the conditions of either of the gunshot victims was available early Tuesday.

Monday night’s shooting marked the sixth shooting incident in the past week in Topeka. Nine people were reported to have been injured in the incidents, with three suffering fatal gunshot wounds.

Topeka police officials told 13 NEWS that as of Thursday, July 16, there had been 36 shooting incidents so far this year in the capital city, down six from the 42 reported during the same period a year ago.

However, Topeka has already seen 15 homicides so far this year, which police said is one more than the official total from 2019.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.