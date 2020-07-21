NBA announces no positive COVID-19 cases in latest testing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No NBA players tested positive for COVID-19 in the league’s latest round of testing.

The NBA announced no players tested positive since clearing quarantine to enter the bubble - the league’s confined playing area at Disney World. That is out of the 346 players the NBA has tested since July 13.

The NBA found two positive cases in their testing during players’ original quarantine period at the bubble, and 19 positive cases before players moved in during their first round of testing on July 1.

