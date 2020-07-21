Advertisement

NBA announces no positive COVID-19 cases in latest testing

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives between Minnesota Timberwolves guards Jake Layman, left, and Jordan McLaughlin during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Houston.
Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives between Minnesota Timberwolves guards Jake Layman, left, and Jordan McLaughlin during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No NBA players tested positive for COVID-19 in the league’s latest round of testing.

The NBA announced no players tested positive since clearing quarantine to enter the bubble - the league’s confined playing area at Disney World. That is out of the 346 players the NBA has tested since July 13.

The NBA found two positive cases in their testing during players’ original quarantine period at the bubble, and 19 positive cases before players moved in during their first round of testing on July 1.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Special Olympics Kansas releases softball, golf return to play guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Special Olympics Kansas has released its softball and golf return to play guidelines and is optimistic about getting athletes back on the field following COVID-19 cancellations.

Sports

NFL players to be tested daily for COVID-19 first 2 weeks

Updated: 23 hours ago
NFL players will be tested daily for the coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp per the league’s new testing protocols.

Sports

Chiefs rookies report for training camp unlike any other

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT
This was supposed to be the day that a bunch of wide-eyed rookies reported for their first training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs, lugging televisions and fans and other comfort items into the dormitories at Missouri Western State University.Instead, they were tested for COVID-19 and then sent home.

News

MIAA to delay start of fall sports seasons until end of September

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:36 AM CDT
|
By Phil Anderson
The MIAA announces the delay of fall sports competitions to begin the last week of September.

Latest News

News

Former Olympian, Congressman Jim Ryun to receive Medal of Freedom

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT
|
By Melissa Brunner
Jim Ryun will accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a White House ceremony July 24, 2020.

News

Jim Ryun reacts to Medal of Freedom honor, reflects on running career

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
Jim Ryun was the first high schooler to break the four-minute mark in the mile, and later served 10 years in the U.S. House of Representatives

Sports

KU football looks for new opponent after New Hampshire game nixed

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Jayhawks will look for a new opening match-up after the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) suspended fall sports, nixing KU’s Sep. 5 game against New Hampshire.

Sports

Royals’ Dini and Tillo test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Royals catcher Nick Dini and pitcher Daniel Tillo have both tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday.

Sports

K-State football ranked 7th, KU last in Big 12 preseason poll

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Both K-State and KU were picked to finish in the bottom half of the Big 12, the conference’s media poll showed Friday.

Sports

Three Wildcats, two Jayhawks earn All-Big 12 preseason honors

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Three K-State players and a pair of KU players have been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team, the conference announced Thursday.