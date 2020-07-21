Advertisement

Man involved in February homicide bound over for trial

A Topeka man has been bound over for trial for a February 2020 murder.
A Topeka man has been bound over for trial for a February 2020 murder.(Shawnee County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man related to a February 2020 homicide has been bound over on charges Tuesday, July 21.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says that Dmario M. Valdivia has been bound over for trial on Tuesday, July 21, in Shawnee County District Court.

Kagay says Valdivia was charged in relation to the homicide of JaSean Alston in February of 2002.

Law enforcement says on February 28, 2020, it was called tot he 1200 block of SW Washburn around 1:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located Alston in the front passengers seat of a 2010 Mazda 6.

According to officers Alston was unresponsive, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head, and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Kagay says evidence presented during the preliminary hearing demonstrated that Alston was attempting to purchase a firearm when he met Valdivia, one of two occupants already inside the car. He says Alson was then seen entering the Mazda 6, which then took off, driving around central Topeka before a show was fire from inside the vehicle.

According to Kagay, two occupants exited the car and fled, leaving the body of Alston in the car and the money Alston took to purchase the gun was not recovered.

Kagay says at the conclusion of the preliminary hearing today, the Court found probable cause for Valdivia to stand trial on three felony counts of Murder in the First Degree, Committed during a Dangerous Felony, Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Robbery.

According to the DA, Valdivia remains in custody on a $1 million bond and his case has been set for pre-trial at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2020.

Kagay says the Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of the case and anyone with information related to the case should contact them immediately.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friends of the Kaw members canoe their way to Topeka

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Members of the Friends of the Kaw group reached Topeka on Wednesday morning during its nine-day, 173-mile canoe trip from Junction City to Kansas City, Kan., which is scheduled to end on Saturday.

News

'Fairadise' 2020 Riley County 4-H Fair

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
'Fairadise' 2020 Riley County 4-H Fair - photography and Cloverbud judging

News

Royals Hunter Dozier tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Royals announced that outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

RCPD searching for missing Manhattan woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
Officials in Riley County are searching for a woman last seen over the weekend.

News

WATCH LIVE: KSBE meets to vote on Gov. Kelly’s school reopening plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Board of Education will meet to discuss Governor Laura Kelly’s school reopening plan.

Latest News

News

Man killed in rollover accident in Jackson Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
One man is dead after an early morning rollover in Jackson County.

News

Convicted sex offender from Manhattan sentenced to prison for child porn possession

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 35-year-old Manhattan man is sentenced to 8 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Back to more seasonal temperatures

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Storm chances will be minimal and isolated until early next week

News

Topeka City Council approves ban of no knock warrants

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
Topeka police policy against no-knock search warrants is now city ordinance. The practice has been part of national discussions over police reforms.

News

Topeka City Council approves ban of no knock warrants

Updated: 13 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Conservative PACs denounce Sunflower State PAC

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
A group of conservative committees have joined each other in denouncing the newly formed Sunflower State PAC.