Man involved in February homicide bound over for trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man related to a February 2020 homicide has been bound over on charges Tuesday, July 21.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says that Dmario M. Valdivia has been bound over for trial on Tuesday, July 21, in Shawnee County District Court.

Kagay says Valdivia was charged in relation to the homicide of JaSean Alston in February of 2002.

Law enforcement says on February 28, 2020, it was called tot he 1200 block of SW Washburn around 1:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located Alston in the front passengers seat of a 2010 Mazda 6.

According to officers Alston was unresponsive, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head, and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Kagay says evidence presented during the preliminary hearing demonstrated that Alston was attempting to purchase a firearm when he met Valdivia, one of two occupants already inside the car. He says Alson was then seen entering the Mazda 6, which then took off, driving around central Topeka before a show was fire from inside the vehicle.

According to Kagay, two occupants exited the car and fled, leaving the body of Alston in the car and the money Alston took to purchase the gun was not recovered.

Kagay says at the conclusion of the preliminary hearing today, the Court found probable cause for Valdivia to stand trial on three felony counts of Murder in the First Degree, Committed during a Dangerous Felony, Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Robbery.

According to the DA, Valdivia remains in custody on a $1 million bond and his case has been set for pre-trial at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2020.

Kagay says the Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of the case and anyone with information related to the case should contact them immediately.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.