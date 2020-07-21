Man facing charges after attempted robbery in Manhattan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A St. George man is facing several charges after police say he attempted to rob three employees at a Manhattan McDonalds.

The Riley County Police Department says 20-year-old Tayvon Agnew-Nash was arrested just before 10:30 Tuesday morning.

RCPD says they were called to the McDonald’s in the 800 block of N. 4th St. around 4:15 this morning on reports of an attempted armed robbery.

They say Agnew-Nash brandished a firearm while asking three employees for money.

Officials did not identify the victims, but say all know Agnew-Nash.

Agnew-Nash faces charges of attempted aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm and theft.

He remains in the Riley County Jail on $200,000 bond.

