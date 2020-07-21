Advertisement

Man facing charges after attempted robbery in Manhattan

(WTVG)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A St. George man is facing several charges after police say he attempted to rob three employees at a Manhattan McDonalds.

The Riley County Police Department says 20-year-old Tayvon Agnew-Nash was arrested just before 10:30 Tuesday morning.

RCPD says they were called to the McDonald’s in the 800 block of N. 4th St. around 4:15 this morning on reports of an attempted armed robbery.

They say Agnew-Nash brandished a firearm while asking three employees for money.

Officials did not identify the victims, but say all know Agnew-Nash.

Agnew-Nash faces charges of attempted aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm and theft.

He remains in the Riley County Jail on $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly, Department of Commerce launch Kansas Certified Sites Program

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly and the Department of Commerce have launched the new Kansas Certified Sites Program.

News

Sen. Pat Roberts endorses Roger Marshall for U.S. Senate

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Congressman Roger Marshall picked up a major endorsement Tuesday in his bid for the U.S. Senate.

News

Maintenance on I-70 to reduce lanes through Topeka

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Maintenance of I-70 will reduce eastbound lanes through Topeka.

News

Geary Co. sees six new positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Geary County has seen six new positive cases of COVID-19 since Monday, July 20, bringing the county total to 96 confirmed cases.

News

KSDE releases guidelines for Child Nutrition Program for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Department of Education has released guidelines for the Child Nutrition Program for the 2020 - 2021 school year.

Latest News

News

KSDE releases guidelines for Child Nutrition Program for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Department of Education has released guidelines for the Child Nutrition Program for the 2020 - 2021 school year.

News

Retired Topeka minister recalls friendship with civil rights pioneer Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Retired Topeka minister the Rev. Dick Dickinson recalls his long friendship with the late Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer who died on Friday.

Sports

Special Olympics Kansas releases softball, golf return to play guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Special Olympics Kansas has released its softball and golf return to play guidelines and is optimistic about getting athletes back on the field following COVID-19 cancellations.

News

Caney nursing home operator fined for not protecting personal information

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Caney nursing home operator has been fined for failing to protect patient and employee personal information.

Local

Judge: man’s statements to police admissible in trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Statements a 19-year-old man made to a detective during hours-long questioning were made voluntarily, a Shawnee County District Court judge has ruled.

News

Supreme Court Nominating Commission to meet via videoconference

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Supreme Court Nominating Commission will meet via videoconference on Wednesday, July 22.