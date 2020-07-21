Advertisement

Maintenance on I-70 to reduce lanes through Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Jul. 21, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Maintenance of I-70 will reduce eastbound lanes through Topeka.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says eastbound I-70 from K-4/Auburn Road to Gage Boulevard in Topeka will have intermittent lane reductions on Thursday, July 23, and Friday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

KDOT says the lane reductions are necessary as its crews will be grooming the barrier wall and flashing wall drains and bridge decks.

According to the department, the 5-mile mobile operation from mile markers 353 to 358 will have attenuators and arrow boards directing traffic and it is asking drivers to use caution and expect slow-moving traffic.

KDOT says it urges all drivers to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. It says to stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas go to the KDOT website or call 5-1-1.

