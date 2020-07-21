KSDE releases guidelines for Child Nutrition Program for 2020-2021 school year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Department of Education has released guidelines for the Child Nutrition Program for the 2020 - 2021 school year.

The Kansas State Department of Education says it has announced the participation of all Kansas school districts and many private schools in the National School Lunch and/or School Breakfast Program which and local school officials have adopted the following household income guidelines for determining eligibility for Child Nutrition Program benefits:

INCOME ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINES, SCHOOL YEAR 2020-2021

Household Size Free Benefits Reduced Price Benefits

......................................... $ 16,588........................................ …$23,606 ............................................ 22,412............................................ 31,894 ........................................... 28,236............................................ 40,182 ........................................... 34,060........................................... 48,470 ........................................... 39,884........................................... 56,758 ........................................... 45,708........................................... 65,046 ............................................ 51,532........................................... 73,334 ........................................... 57,356............................................ 81,622 For each additional household member add +5,824 +8,288

KSDE says application forms and an informational letter to households are available from districts or private schools and additional copies are available at the principal’s business office in each school. It says applications may be submitted at any time during the year and an application for reduced prose or free Child Nutrition Program benefits can’t be approved unless containing complete eligibility information as indicated on the application and instructions.

KSDE says households receiving food assistance or Temporary Assistance to Families will be notified of their children being provided free benefits unless the household notifies the school district that it chooses to decline those benefits. It says those receiving assistance under these programs should submit an application only if they are not notified of their eligibility by a specified date determined by the schools.

According to KSDE, if a household receiving food assistance, TAF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations completes an application the children’s names, the food assistance, TAF or FDPIR case number, as well as the signature of an adult household member, must be provided.

KSDE says participants in the special supplemental nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children may be eligible for reduced price or free benefits and households with WIC participants should complete an application as described.

According to KSDE, households with children who are enrolled in the Head Start Program or the Migrant Education Program or who are considered homeless or runaway by the school district’s homeless liaison should contact the school for assistance in receiving benefits.

KSDE says foster children under the legal age of responsibility of a state child welfare agency or court are eligible for free meals regardless of income and the state must retain legal custody of a child. It says households will be notified that the foster child will be provided free benefits unless the household notifies the school that it chooses to decline benefits.

The Department says free eligibility is not extended to other students in households with foster children, but households with a foster child can submit an application and list all household members including the foster child. It says a foster family application could result in different eligibility for family members, such as the foster child free and other students could e reduced or free or not eligible for benefits.

According to the KSDE households not receiving Food Assistance, TAF or FDPIR apply for benefits by completing one application for all children in the household and the application must list names of everyone in the household; the amount of income each household member now receives; source of income; the last four digits of the Social Security number of the household member who signs the application or a statement that the household member does not possess one; and the signature of an adult household member certifying that the information provided is correct. It says the information is confidential and will be used only for the purpose of determining eligibility and eligibility status may be verified at any time during the school year by school or other program officials.

KSDE says under provisions of the reduced price and free benefit policy, the determining official will review applications and determine eligibility and dissatisfied parents or guardians may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. It says parents wanting to make a formal appeal may make a request either orally or in writing for a hearing on the decision.

According to the Department, if a household member becomes unemployed or if a household size changes, the household should contact the school because such changes may make the child in the household eligible for reduced price or free benefits if the household income falls at or below the levels shown above.

