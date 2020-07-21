Kitchen Fire in Manhattan quickly contained

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A kitchen fire in Manhattan on Tuesday, July 21, was quickly contained by a Riley County Police officer.

The Manhattan Fire Department says it was dispatched to 415 Walters Dr. Apartment #408 for a report of a structure fire shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, July 21.

MFD says upon arrival, crews found a two-story apartment building with light smoke visible. Crews say the fire had been mostly extinguished by a Riley County Police Officer with a fire extinguisher.

MFD says when crews entered the apartment they completed extinguishment and ventilated the structure. It says a total of 16 firefighters responded on six fire apparatus with the last unit clearing at around 1:30 p.m.

According to the Department, the residents were displaced due to the amount of damage to the kitchen area.

MFD says the building is a 12 unit apartment building located in the Brookfield Residences and the loss is estimated at $500 to contents and $2,500 to the structure.

The Department says the owner of the building is listed as Manhattan Housing Investors LLC, with the resident agent being listed as Alan Joseph of Wichita.

MFD says the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to a cooking fire.

