KHP seeks information on woman found injured in ditch

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is seeking information on a woman that was found injured in a ditch.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it is asking the public for information one vehicle in connection with a female that fell from a vehicle that was found injured in a ditch on US-75 near the Nebraska State Line around 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20.

The Patrol says it is asking if anyone noticed or observed the Rv pictured towing a white Toyota passenger car, driving or stopped, between the hours of 10:27 a.m. and 12 p.m. on US-75 in Nemaha or Brown Counties.

The agency says if anyone has information regarding the pictured vehicle to contact the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop B Headquarters at 785-296-3102.

The KHP says it is grateful to the public for its assistance to help with the case and there have been numerous instances with vehicle that have been successfully located or information received thanks to help from residents.

