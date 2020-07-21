Advertisement

Kansas is 14th lowest state for COVID-19 deaths

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As of July 21, Johns Hopkins University showed Kansas has more than 22,700 cases and 314 deaths ranking it the 14th lowest state for COVID related fatalities since January.

This is according to a study from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins.

With a recent rise in the rate of positive cases, Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order to mandate health measures like masks and temperature checks when students return to school.

She also signed a statewide mask mandate in early July but many counties opted out of it.

Gov. Kelly’s Spokesperson told 13 News Tuesday, “Unfortunately, many elected officials have promoted politics instead of public health. Take Sedgwick County for example – their commission voted to rescind the governor’s mask order – and just today, their public health officer has announced they need to shut bars down again – and minimize gatherings to 15 people or fewer.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment stated, “While Kansas has seen relatively few deaths and lower numbers of cases in comparison to other states over the course of the pandemic, it’s important to note that Kansas’ numbers are unfortunately rising. Last week, the White House officially categorized our state as a COVID-19 red zone. A Red Zone, as defined, is a core-based statistical areas that during the last week reported both new cases above 100 per 100,000 population, and a diagnostic test positivity result above 10%. Because of how infectious COVID-19 is, every week we don’t take the virus seriously sets Kansas back two weeks at a minimum.”

As for the states bordering Kansas, Nebraska has 313 deaths, Arkansas has 363, Oklahoma has 452 and Colorado has 1,758.

Kansas is 36th in state population size at 2,910,360.

