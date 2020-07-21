Kansas AG testifies at Sen. Moran’s Commerce Subcommittee Hearing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General is expected to testify at Senator Moran’s Commerce Subcommittee Hearing on COVID-19 Scams.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, chairman of the Subcommittee on Manufacturing, Trade and Consumer Protection, says his subcommittee will convene a hearing titled, “Protecting Americans from COVID-19 Scams.” He says the hearing will examine the rise of scams that are occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moran says Derek Schmidt, Attorney General for the State of Kansas, and other witnesses will have the opportunity to discuss ways businesses and federal and state governments are combating COVID-19 related scams and what more can be done to protect the public.

Moran says witnesses are as follows:

The Honorable Derek Schmidt, Attorney General, State of Kansas

Mr. Andrew Smith, Director, Bureau of Consumer Protection, Federal Trade Commission

Mr. Stu Sjouwerman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, KnowBe4, Inc.

Ms. Laura MacCleery, Policy Director, Center for Science in the Public Interest

Ms. Catherine Hermsen, Assistant Commissioner of Criminal Investigations, Food and Drug Administration (Witness will participate in writing)

