Kansas AG testifies at Sen. Moran’s Commerce Subcommittee Hearing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General is expected to testify at Senator Moran’s Commerce Subcommittee Hearing on COVID-19 Scams.
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, chairman of the Subcommittee on Manufacturing, Trade and Consumer Protection, says his subcommittee will convene a hearing titled, “Protecting Americans from COVID-19 Scams.” He says the hearing will examine the rise of scams that are occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moran says Derek Schmidt, Attorney General for the State of Kansas, and other witnesses will have the opportunity to discuss ways businesses and federal and state governments are combating COVID-19 related scams and what more can be done to protect the public.
Moran says witnesses are as follows:
- The Honorable Derek Schmidt, Attorney General, State of Kansas
- Mr. Andrew Smith, Director, Bureau of Consumer Protection, Federal Trade Commission
- Mr. Stu Sjouwerman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, KnowBe4, Inc.
- Ms. Laura MacCleery, Policy Director, Center for Science in the Public Interest
- Ms. Catherine Hermsen, Assistant Commissioner of Criminal Investigations, Food and Drug Administration (Witness will participate in writing)
