K-State launches online bachelor’s in mass communications for fall 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is launching an online bachelor’s degree in mass communications for fall 2020.

Kansas State University says its A.Q. Miller School of Journalism and Mass Communications is launching an online bachelor’s degree in mass communications which will offer students the skills needed in the current media environment.

K-State says the bachelor’s degree, for 120 credits, will officially launch Aug. 17, 2020, with new classes starting every eight weeks and tuition for the degree, which is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Education in Journalism and Mass Communications, is $461 per credit hour or $13,830 per year for full-time students. It says students can apply through K-State Online.

The school says the program includes specific coursework in journalism or strategic communications and the sequence prepares students for work in broadcast, news reporting and media design. It says the strategic communications coursework will focus on advertising and public relations with an emphasis on social media.

“We will be one of a handful of accredited journalism and mass communications programs in the world to offer an entire undergraduate degree program online,” said Steve Smethers, director of the A.Q. Miller School. “This fits nicely with K-State’s cyber land-grant university leadership, and we are proud to be among the programs on campus making this vision a reality.”

K-State says Alan Boyer, an alumnus, envisioned the degree program and facilitated its launch. Boyer says he is a member of the A.Q. Miller School’s JMC National Advisory Council and is currently based in Atlanta and is a longtime marketing executive and an adjunct professor of strategic communications at K-State.

“We quickly assessed the opportunity, developed a road map to moving the in-person curriculum online, mobilized the JMC faculty to select areas of online teaching interest and identified solutions to create an interactive learning environment that equals the in-person experience,” Boyer said. “This program will serve both our current students and prospective students from around the world who will now have access to this school’s talented faculty.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nationwide demand for trained professionals in public relations, advertising and journalism is expected to grow by 4% over the next eight years. It also says the median entry-level salaries will range from nearly $40,000 to more than $72,000 for writers, producers, announcers, editors, public relations specialists, advertising copywriters, photographers, social media assistants and related jobs.

K-State says the online bachelor’s in mass communications is ideal for the following prospective students:

Students who started courses on any campus and want to transfer credits to finish stronger and safer online from home.

Recent high school graduates who want to become advertising, public relations, journalism or digital media pros.

Working professionals who want to boost their career opportunities in their own time.

Military service members and veterans looking for opportunities to gain new skills that enrich life experiences.

Homeschooled students who want to continue learning at home.

K-State says while many of its mass communications courses have been available online, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent move to remote teaching accelerated the creation of the program. The school says it also offers an online master’s in mass communications.

“The bachelor’s program offers students the chance to get hands-on experience working in the media while earning their degree,” Boyer said. “The curriculum in both sequences emphasizes communication across platforms, preparing each student for a long career in a communications industry that is constantly changing and evolving.

“This program will serve both our current students and prospective students from around the world who will now have access to this school’s talented faculty.”

For more information on the mass communications bachelor’s degree visit the K-State website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.