Judge: man’s statements to police admissible in trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Statements a 19-year-old man made to a detective during hours-long questioning were made voluntarily, a Shawnee County District Court judge has ruled.

Statements made by Larry D. Huggins III weren't coerced and are admissible during Huggins' jury trial, Judge Cheryl Rios ruled on Monday.

Following a January 15 preliminary hearing, Huggins was bound over on charges of felony first-degree murder in the shooting death of 15-year-old Owen Hughes, attempted aggravated robbery of three juveniles, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary.

Huggins hasn't been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of one of the three gunmen, Reginald McKinney, 21.

Huggins’ jury trial hasn’t been rescheduled due to a Kansas Supreme Court order tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trials throughout Kansas haven’t been conducted since mid-March and aren’t expected to start again until September.

Earlier in the case, Huggins had been scheduled to be tried starting May 11.

According to preliminary hearing testimony in January, three men wearing tightly-tied hoodies to obscure their faces and armed with pistols were committing a robbery in a southeast Topeka home but then gunfire exploded, and an adult and a teen were fatally wounded, and a third man was wounded, witnesses testified Wednesday.

Following the shootout, Huggins was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound to a leg, then police transported him to the Law Enforcement Center after Detective Lance Green "developed" Huggins as a suspect in the case, Green testified on Monday.

Huggins remained in an interview room for several hours on November 12, 2019, and loudly complained to an officer in the hallway, who was guarding him.

"Why am I here? I've been here for three hours. I didn't do nothing!" Huggins said on a video recording his interview.

When Green interviewed him, Huggins said, "I got hit by a stray bullet" while he was at S.E. 6th and Locust or Lime while he stood outside a cousin's house.

At about 3:10 a.m. on November 13, Green confronted Huggins, telling him that two men were shot and killed at S.E. 24th and Maryland.

On the interview video, Huggins repeated he had been shot at S.E. 6th and Lime or Locust.

"You were there, at the house on Maryland, where those two people died," Green said, confronting Huggins to tell the detective what happened at the Maryland address. Huggins didn't, and he was released after that interview.

But on November 14, 2019, Green questioned Huggins again at the LEC.

Why did the shootings occur, Green asked Huggins.

"People do stupid (stuff)," Huggins said. "People get shot. There are people who want to shoot me."

At one point, Huggins said he "blacked out" and later added, "Someone tried to kill me."

The shootout occurred when three men attempted to rob three youths of marijuana, cash and two firearms, including an AK-47 assault rifle, according to evidence from police witnesses.

During Huggins' preliminary hearing in January, Green said footage from a surveillance camera in the 2400 block of S.E. Maryland neighborhood showed two men fleeing from a house. Clouds of dust indicated shots were being fired, Green said.

A juvenile witness during the Huggins preliminary hearing testified he was at the home of Owen Hughes at 2415 S.E. Maryland on November 12 when they looked outside and saw three men dressed in black hoodies. The hoods were tied tightly to obscure their identities, and the three men were standing in the front yard.

The three knocked on the front door, asking to use the phone, then forced their way inside when an occupant cracked the door to talk to them.

The three intruders asked where the "big gun" was, the juvenile said.

Gunfire erupted inside the Maryland house.

"I'm shot! I'm shot!" the juvenile quoted Hughes as saying. Hughes collapsed outside a bathroom door and was unresponsive.

One man dressed in black stumbled out the front door, then collapsed in the front yard of the house next door at 2405 S.E. Maryland. Another man in black who had been in a closet ran out, and the third robber disappeared, the juvenile witness said.

The shootings were reported to 911 just after 3 p.m. on November 12.

