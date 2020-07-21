Jayhawk Theatre holding virtual rock concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawk Theatre is holding a rock concert to raise funds for restoration efforts.

The Topeka Cello Collective is ready to rock with tracks from bands like Kansas, Twisted Sister, Led Zeppelin and more. The band has drums, electric guitar, and bass to play some classics with their 36 cellists.

“It’s a theater that’s in the works, it’s a beautiful, historic theater, and it really needs some love and attention,” Erinn Renyer, director of the Topeka Cello Collective, said. “That’s the whole point, to draw attention to it and to help with fundraising for it.”

All of the musicians are wearing masks and have plenty of space to keep apart, and the concert itself will be streamed on the Jayhawk Theatre website, where you can get your tickets for free, and make a donation if you would like.

