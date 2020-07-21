Advertisement

Semi hydroplaned before crashing on I-70 in Geary Co. cause

A tanker crash shuts down Interstate 70 near Junction City early Tuesday.
A tanker crash shuts down Interstate 70 near Junction City early Tuesday.(WCJB)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi that crashed Tuesday morning, hydroplaned and lost control.

According to the KHP crash log, 27-year-old Tyler Elsasser of Bennington, Kan., was headed east on I-70, when his 2010 Peterbuilt lost control and crashed a half mile East of US-77.

The truck went through the median and stopped in the North ditch.

Elsasser was taken to the Geary County Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Updated Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 at 11:00a.m.:

I-70 reopens in Geary County after semi-trailer crash

Update: The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says all lanes of I-70 are now open again after a semi-trailer crash early Tuesday morning, July 21.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says the westbound lanes of I-70 near the US-77 highway interchange have reopened after a semi-trailer crash early Tuesday morning, July 21.

According to the Office, the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the US-77 highway interchange are still closed.

Posted Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 at 9:00a.m.:

I-70 shut down in Geary County after semi-trailer crash

A 3-mile stretch of Interstate 70 in Geary County is shut down in both directions Tuesday morning after a semi-trailer carrying anhydrous ammonia crashed in Junction City, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. near the I-70 and US-77 highway interchange. The location is on the southwest side of Junction City.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials advise motorists traveling in the area to expect delays because of the crash.

Detours are in place for motorists traveling on I-70.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, eastbound traffic on I-70 can take the US-77 highway exit at mile marker 295 and travel through Junction City, re-entering I-70 at milepost 298 on East Street.

Those traveling west can exit at mile marker 298 at East Street and travel through Junction City, re-entering I-70 at mile marker 295 at US-77 highway.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and to avoid the area.

There was no immediate report of how long the roadway was expected to be closed.

Anhydrous ammonia is a highly toxic substance used for a variety of purposes, including as an ingredient in fertilizer.

This story is developing. Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly, Department of Commerce launch Kansas Certified Sites Program

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly and the Department of Commerce have launched the new Kansas Certified Sites Program.

News

Sen. Pat Roberts endorses Roger Marshall for U.S. Senate

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Congressman Roger Marshall picked up a major endorsement Tuesday in his bid for the U.S. Senate.

News

Maintenance on I-70 to reduce lanes through Topeka

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Maintenance of I-70 will reduce eastbound lanes through Topeka.

News

Geary Co. sees six new positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Geary County has seen six new positive cases of COVID-19 since Monday, July 20, bringing the county total to 96 confirmed cases.

News

KSDE releases guidelines for Child Nutrition Program for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Department of Education has released guidelines for the Child Nutrition Program for the 2020 - 2021 school year.

Latest News

News

Retired Topeka minister recalls friendship with civil rights pioneer Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Retired Topeka minister the Rev. Dick Dickinson recalls his long friendship with the late Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer who died on Friday.

Sports

Special Olympics Kansas releases softball, golf return to play guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Special Olympics Kansas has released its softball and golf return to play guidelines and is optimistic about getting athletes back on the field following COVID-19 cancellations.

News

Caney nursing home operator fined for not protecting personal information

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Caney nursing home operator has been fined for failing to protect patient and employee personal information.

Local

Judge: man’s statements to police admissible in trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Fry
Statements a 19-year-old man made to a detective during hours-long questioning were made voluntarily, a Shawnee County District Court judge has ruled.

News

Supreme Court Nominating Commission to meet via videoconference

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Supreme Court Nominating Commission will meet via videoconference on Wednesday, July 22.

News

Watkins blames staff for illegal filing, spent 7 months delaying investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Steve Watkins attempted to blame staff for alleged illegal filing felonies and spent seven months delaying and obstructing the investigation.