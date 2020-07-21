Semi hydroplaned before crashing on I-70 in Geary Co. cause

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi that crashed Tuesday morning, hydroplaned and lost control.

According to the KHP crash log, 27-year-old Tyler Elsasser of Bennington, Kan., was headed east on I-70, when his 2010 Peterbuilt lost control and crashed a half mile East of US-77.

The truck went through the median and stopped in the North ditch.

Elsasser was taken to the Geary County Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Updated Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 at 11:00a.m.:

I-70 reopens in Geary County after semi-trailer crash

Update: The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says all lanes of I-70 are now open again after a semi-trailer crash early Tuesday morning, July 21.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says the westbound lanes of I-70 near the US-77 highway interchange have reopened after a semi-trailer crash early Tuesday morning, July 21.

According to the Office, the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the US-77 highway interchange are still closed.

Posted Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 at 9:00a.m.:

I-70 shut down in Geary County after semi-trailer crash

A 3-mile stretch of Interstate 70 in Geary County is shut down in both directions Tuesday morning after a semi-trailer carrying anhydrous ammonia crashed in Junction City, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. near the I-70 and US-77 highway interchange. The location is on the southwest side of Junction City.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials advise motorists traveling in the area to expect delays because of the crash.

Detours are in place for motorists traveling on I-70.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, eastbound traffic on I-70 can take the US-77 highway exit at mile marker 295 and travel through Junction City, re-entering I-70 at milepost 298 on East Street.

Those traveling west can exit at mile marker 298 at East Street and travel through Junction City, re-entering I-70 at mile marker 295 at US-77 highway.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and to avoid the area.

There was no immediate report of how long the roadway was expected to be closed.

Anhydrous ammonia is a highly toxic substance used for a variety of purposes, including as an ingredient in fertilizer.

