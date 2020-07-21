Advertisement

Groomer charged after 4 lb. dog suffers deadly injuries

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A woman revealed the details Monday night of what happened when a groomer returned her once-healthy dog with new and severe injuries, leading the dog to be euthanized.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office released information about the case Monday morning. It revolves around Tina Brady, her 14-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Lacey, and the groomer, Andra Edison.

Brady said she and her husband had taken the 4 lb. dog to the grooming business where Edison worked once before, so they trusted her.

The groomer business had shut down during the pandemic, so Edison was operating out of her home at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brady says when she dropped off Lacey to Edison, the dog was fine, but when she got her back 90 minutes later, she knew right away something was wrong.

“[Edison] hands her to me, and [Lacey]‘s kind of yelping and stuff, and I looked at her and she kind of had a spot on her head, and I asked [Edison] what’s wrong with that,” Brady said. “[Edison] said [Lacey] was scratching really bad and started flipping around in the cage as soon as I left.”

Brady said Edison tried to claim Lacey had been in bad shape when the dog was dropped off.

“I was like, ‘Why would I drop her off if she was that way?‘” Brady mused.

Brady said Edison also suggested perhaps Lacey had a seizure, but Brady says the dog had never experienced one before.

“[Edison] was just kind of crying and stuff, and was like, ‘I am afraid if you take her to the vet, they will put her down,’ and I thought, ‘Why would they put her down?’” Brady recalled.

Brady said she asked Edison how much she owed, to which she says Edison replied, “Nothing.”

“I said, ‘Well, you put time into this. This was your job,’ and she was like, ‘No, I can’t charge you.’”

Brady said she decided to take Lacey to a veterinarian to get checked out. It turned out the dog had bleeding on the brain and several broken ribs.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said it appeared Edison held Lacey down on the grooming table with all Edison’s body weight.

According to the vet at MedVet, that may have been the cause of the broken ribs and contusions.

The bruising on the neck was most likely from the chain or leash used by the groomer to hold Lacey still, the dog wardens said.

“It’s scary to think you drop your dog off to be groomed and she comes back in such a condition you have to have her euthanized,” Sheriff Richard Jones said. “That’s when we step in to make sure the person responsible faces a judge.”

Brady said the bleeding in the dog’s brain is ultimately why she had to be put down.

“She was our baby,” Brady said. “We would like to know what happened to her, but then, on the other hand, we are scared to know what she did to her.”

Edison has since been charged with cruelty to a companion animal.

Lacey’s owners said they hope the woman is never allowed to touch another dog again.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Apology demanded from GOP lawmaker for Ocasio-Cortez remark

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By ALAN FRAM
The House's No. 2 Democratic leader is demanding an apology from a Republican lawmaker who is accused of using a sexist slur after an angry confrontation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump gives coronavirus update from White House

Updated: 6 minutes ago
President Donald Trump pulled the plug on his freewheeling daily coronavirus briefings when they turned into a political liability this spring, but he was reviving them Tuesday, looking to halt a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country.

News

Gov. Kelly, Department of Commerce launch Kansas Certified Sites Program

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly and the Department of Commerce have launched the new Kansas Certified Sites Program.

News

Sen. Pat Roberts endorses Roger Marshall for U.S. Senate

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Congressman Roger Marshall picked up a major endorsement Tuesday in his bid for the U.S. Senate.

News

Maintenance on I-70 to reduce lanes through Topeka

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Maintenance of I-70 will reduce eastbound lanes through Topeka.

Latest News

National

Rep. Matt Gaetz discusses Florida's COVID-19 surge, Congressional proposals

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Geary Co. sees six new positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Geary County has seen six new positive cases of COVID-19 since Monday, July 20, bringing the county total to 96 confirmed cases.

National

Facebook’s voting labels on candidate posts cause confusion

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has started labeling all posts about voting by federal elected officials and candidates in the U.S. But the move appears to be sowing confusion rather than dispelling it.

News

KSDE releases guidelines for Child Nutrition Program for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Department of Education has released guidelines for the Child Nutrition Program for the 2020 - 2021 school year.

News

Retired Topeka minister recalls friendship with civil rights pioneer Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Retired Topeka minister the Rev. Dick Dickinson recalls his long friendship with the late Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer who died on Friday.

National

Testing delays, mask debates continue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The debate over wearing masks and testing delays both continue.