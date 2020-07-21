Advertisement

Gov. Kelly, Department of Commerce launch Kansas Certified Sites Program

(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly and the Department of Commerce have launched the new Kansas Certified Sites Program.

Governor Laura Kelly says she and the Department of Commerce launched the new Kansas Certified Sites program, a tool helping to accelerate economic development efforts throughout the state.

Governor Kelly says the new program will let developers know when the state has been deemed a potential site ideal for investment and development because designations are appealing to investors and site selectors because the certification:

  • provides important background information on a site’s availability, utilities, site access, environmental records and site development costs;
  • encourages faster site selection decisions; and
  • can help undeveloped “greenfield,” or expansion projects get started.

“The Kansas Certified Sites program will be a helpful tool in recruiting and expanding businesses, as we continue growing our state’s economy and working to safely keep Kansas open for business,” Governor Laura Kelly said.

“Businesses need certainty and predictability when they’re making investment decisions, and that’s exactly what the Kansas Certified Site designation provides,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Once certified, contractors looking to build and companies looking for a location know that a site is shovel ready. That’s a huge advantage for businesses and communities in this highly competitive marketplace.”

Governor Kelly says the Kansas Certified Site designation is valid for three years unless the property is sold or leased within that time. To obtain the designation, she says communities must undergo a stringent review process that demonstrates they have addressed a defined set of prerequisites, including:

  • Ownership information
  • Property information
  • Environmental and cultural information
  • Access information
  • Community information

According to the Governor, the Department of Commerce has also entered into a contract with LocationOne, a respected sites and buildings database service allowing all communities in Kansas to post their sites and buildings to a national website to be viewed by developers throughout the nation.

The Department of Commerce says the Kansas Certified Site program will be incorporated into a variety of marketing campaigns and strategies that attract investors, which may also include:

  • Marketing support
  • Investment attraction support
  • A profile on the Kansas Department of Commerce website
  • Visibility on Kansas Department of Commerce social media channels

Governor Kelly says communities are encouraged to certify available sites, as this will ensure the sites’ inclusion in Commerce Business Recruitment responses to prospective client RFPs and certification of a site will ensure that it is seen by national and international businesses and developers.

The Governor says applications for the program are accepted year-round.

To learn more about the program visit the Kansas Department of Commerce website.

