Geary Co. sees six new positive COVID-19 cases

(KTVF)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County has seen six new positive cases of COVID-19 since Monday, July 20, bringing the county total to 96 confirmed cases.

According to GCHD, the new patients are a 24-year-old male, a 39-year-old male, a 27-year-old female, a 34-year-old female and a 3-year-old girl.

GCHD says the total number of cases in the county are 96, active cases are 18 and 78 have recovered. It says there is one death and two currently hospitalized.

