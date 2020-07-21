Friends of the Kaw to stop in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends of the Kaw group 173 will be stopping in Topeka as they paddle the Kansas river.

Friends of the Kaw say they will be stopping in Topeka on Wednesday, July 22, at 8:30 a.m. as they paddle their way up the Kansas River.

The group says Secretary Loveless and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism will be meeting them at the Kaw State Park boat ramp in Topeka with their airboat they are planning to launch.

For more information on the Kaw 173 team visit its Facebook page.

