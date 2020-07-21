Advertisement

Fire tears through SE Topeka mobile home

Fire destroyed a mobile home in the 200 block of SE 25th St., July 20, 2020.
Fire destroyed a mobile home in the 200 block of SE 25th St., July 20, 2020.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire destroyed a mobile home in southeast Topeka.

Crews were called around 7:30 p.m. Monday to the 200 block of SE 25th, just east of Kansas Ave.

Firefighters found a mobile home fully engulfed when they arrived. They worked to keep to keep it from spreading to nearby homes and trees.

The home was gutted. Fire crews at the scene did not know if anyone currently was living there, but they did not find anyone injured.

A cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

