‘Fairadise’ brings a new adventure to the Riley County Fair

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - 4-Hers in Riley County have started off the ‘Fairadise’ themed 2020 4-H fair which has many changes from years past due to COVID-19 concerns.

In previous years, Pottorf Hall would be a frenzy of activity with hundreds of 4-Hers entering exhibits in a variety of projects throughout the day.

This year, to keep with social distancing guidelines, 4-Hers have signed up for time slots with the judges for entering their indoor exhibits, like photography, crafts, legos, and rocketry.

Tuesday afternoon, 4-Hers brought in their photography entries, as well as the younger, Cloverbud, members bringing in their projects for judging.

“It’s quite a bit different, but it still allows our 4-Hers to exhibit their projects, because they’ve already put in all the work anyway.” Riley County Extension director, Gary Fike says.

“4-Her’s will come in with their projects, they’ll be judged here in our Pottorf Hall facility and they’ll walk out the door with those same projects.” Riley County 4-H agent, John Jobe says.

The Riley County Fair will continue through Monday, July 27th. You can find a full schedule at RileyCountyFair.com. For more information on Riley County 4-H, visit their Facebook page.

