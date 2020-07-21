Advertisement

Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation announces Dunkin’ JOY Run

(KSNB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is announcing the first-ever Dunkin’ Joy Run to support health and hunger relief for children.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation says it is hosting the first-ever Dunkin’ Joy Run, a virtual run kicking off on Aug. 1, and is inviting Dunkin’ fans to walk throughout the month of August. The foundation says all funds raised from the run will be directed to health and hunger organizations supporting children in underserved communities.

Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation says beginning today, Tuesday, July 21, runners and walkers can register to participate in the Dunkin’ JOY Run. It says those who register at the Dunkin’ Runner level will receive a Dunkin’ JOY Run t-shirt and the opportunity to see their picture displayed on a billboard in Boston this year. According to the foundation, the first 50 registrants will receive Dunkin’ inspired goodr sunglasses and the first 1,000 will receive a virtual swag bag with coupons from Saucony, Crocs and BARK while all who register will receive digital photo filters and gifs so they can share progress on social media throughout the month.

Dunkin’ says JOY Run participants can fundraise to support the Foundation and receive incentives with no minimum fundraising requirement to participate. It says participants can create a personal fundraising page and fundraise as individuals or as teams. According to the foundation, as participants hit fundraising levels, they become eligible to receive Dunkin’ shoelaces, hats, coffee mugs and sweatshirts, while the top fundraising individual will receive free coffee for a year donated by Dunkin’ Donuts.

“While America runs on Dunkin', this virtual race is a way to keep America runnin', all for a good cause,” said Kari McHugh, Executive Director of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. “This year has been unlike any other and has only strengthened our commitment to the communities and families we serve. We’re looking forward to getting out there and running to raise funds for health and hunger relief for children in underserved communities.”

The Foundation says during registration, runners and walkers can choose a running club and set a mileage goal based on their level of commitment. It says the clubs are as follows:

  • Dunkin’ Runner ($65): For runners or walkers who set a goal of completing 100 miles in the month of August. This group will be eligible for incentives as they hit fundraising and mileage goals.
  • Original Brew Crew ($35): For people of all abilities. This group is eligible for fundraising incentives.
  • Munchkins® Milers ($10): For younger walkers and runners. 

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, or for additional information and registration for the Dunkin’ JOY Run visit the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation website.

