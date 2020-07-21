Advertisement

Chairman Moran convenes hearing on COVID-19 scams

(Joseph Hennessy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran convened a hearing on how to best protect Americans from COVID-19 scams.

Senator Jerry Moran, chairman of the Commerce Subcommittee on Manufacturing, Trade and Consumer Protection, says he held a hearing today, Tuesday, July 21, titled “Protecting Americans from COVID-19 Scams.” He says this hearing examined the rise of scams occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic and what more can be done to protect the public from falling prey to these scams.

“During this time of national emergency and coordinated recovery, there are fraudsters and scam artists that seek to take advantage of consumers, especially the most vulnerable communities like our nation’s seniors,” said Chairman Moran. “The variety of these increasingly complex and innovative scams remains exceedingly difficult for any consumer to wrap their head around, much less defend themselves against. Whether it be unsubstantiated health benefits advertised for certain products, illegal robocalls pitching low-priced health insurance, fraudulent donation solicitations, or even imposters claiming to be from federal agencies collecting mandatory payments, raising awareness to these harmful practices is critical to educating consumers in protecting themselves. Thank you to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt for joining the committee today to share state-level actions taken to combat scams and frauds.”

“I appreciate Chairman Moran calling today’s hearing and for the invitation to share our perspective from a state attorney general’s office on the scams and frauds affecting Kansans during the pandemic,” said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. “The exchange of information on ways that states and the federal government can continue working together, including potential federal legislative efforts, was highly valuable.”

To watch the full hearing click here.

