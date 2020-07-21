Caney nursing home operator fined for not protecting personal information

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Caney nursing home operator has been fined for failing to protect patient and employee personal information.

Schmidt says James R. Laidler of Pittsburg, owner of Caney Guest Home, Inc., agreed Monday, July 20, to pay $150,000 in level penalties plus $6,379.28 in investigative fees and expenses for violations of the Wayne Owen Act, a part of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. He says the consent judgment, approved by District Judge Jeffrey Gossard of Montgomery County, also requires Caney Guest Home, Inc., to submit a plan for the secure destruction of the documents within 60 days.

Schmidt says Gossard suspended $100,000 of the penalties on condition of compliance with the judgment.

According to Schmidt, the lawsuit was filed in Dec. 2017, after Caney Nursing Center, previously operated by Caney Guest Home, Inc., closed earlier in Feb. 2017. He alleges that the defendants knew there were unsecured patient and employee records contained in the building and the former nursing home had been burglarized, left unsecured and had been trespassed upon, which exposed the personal information on the records to potential disclosure.

Schmidt says despite this knowledge, the defendants failed to secure or properly dispose of the patent and employee records as required by law.

According to Schmidt, the lawsuit stated that as holders of personal information, defendants are subject to the requirements of the Wayne Owen Act, which is part of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. He says the lawsuit alleged the defendants failed to comply with those requirements by failing to implement and maintain reasonable procedures and practices that protect personal information, and by failing to take reasonable steps to destroy or arrange for the secure destruction of records containing personal information when the records are no longer needed.

Schmidt says personal information includes information such as social security number, driver’s license number, financial account number or credit or debit card number that can be misused to commit identity theft or otherwise harm the person whose information is compromised and includes any information such as medical records, for which a security obligation is imposed by federal or state statute.

According to Schmidt, under Kansas law, businesses that collect the personal information of others have a duty to safeguard it.

A copy of the judgment can be found here.

