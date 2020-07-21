Burglars take over $4,000 worth of equipment from construction sites in Pottawatomie Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Pottawatomie County construction sites have seen a total of over $4,000 worth of equipment burglaries since July 17.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating three burglaries to new home construction sites in the Green Valley area near rural Manhattan.

The Sheriff’s Office says several Dewalt cordless handheld tools were taken with an estimated total loss for all three burglaries is over $4,000.

According to the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries took place between July 17 and July 21.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on these three burglaries is asked to contact the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 or to leave a tip on its CrimeStoppers link.

