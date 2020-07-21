Area realtors see increase in home sales since COVID-19 pandemic began

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite economic setbacks, area realtors are seeing an increase in home sales since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

More “Sold” signs are being put out in front yards.

According to the Sunflower Association of Realtors, home sales in the Shawnee County area increased by 20 percent this June compared to June 2019.

“It’s an opportune time in a lot of ways to buy a house if your ready to buy a house,” Linda Briden said.

Sunflower Association of Realtors CEO Linda Briden says despite the pandemic, more people are opening the door to buying a new home.

“I’ve heard stories of houses being put on the MLS the evening before, and three or fours offers by the end of the next day, I mean it’s just pretty crazy right now, right now interest rates are amazingly low,” Briden explained.

Briden says homes flew off the market in June, most sold within 19 days.

“That’s amazing because the supply is so low, we have a lot of houses, some of them median days on market is 8, 9 days,” Briden emphasized.

Home sales in Shawnee County rose 20 percent in June, with 289 homes sold compared to 240 homes sold in June 2019.

The total home sales in the Sunflower Association area rose by 27 percent with 463 homes compared to 364 homes sold in June 2019.

“The ones we find that are really in short supply are those 150 through 250, 289, range, those mid-range homes that might be a step up to somebody’s first home,” Briden said.

One local realtor says low-interest loans are inviting many people to buy.

“A lot of my buyers have been a lot younger, but I also do have some buyers who are retiring from out of state,” Del-Metrius Herron with Keller Williams One Legacy, LLC added. “Along with coronavirus and low inventory, we have record low interest rates so there are tons of people who would love to buy a home because you can not get interest rates two and three percent on a home, lowest it’s ever been in history.”

Herron says there has been some challenges, “some challenges just because there is not that many homes on the market. What we’re finding is that there are multiple offers.”

But, there has been safety measures in place when it comes to showing houses.

“Wearing masks, using video, virtual open houses and just how fluid the professionals have to be to make sure that buyers are safe,” Herron said.

Linda Briden also says with the value of home properties increasing, sellers also can expect higher offers than would have received ten years ago.

Kansas is listed as the 13th-cheapest state to buy a home.

