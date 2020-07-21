AG Schmidt urges Senate to expand authority to fight scams against Medicaid patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt has urged the U.S. Senate to expand the state authority to fight scams against Medicaid patients.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the most immediate action Congress could take to strengthen the fight against scams targeting Medicaid beneficiaries is to repeal a federal restriction on the jurisdiction of existing Medicaid and fraud control units.

“With a growing number of Medicaid beneficiaries receiving services in home-care settings, and with the increasing isolation at home of many Americans, including Medicaid beneficiaries, because of COVID-19 related restrictions, eliminating this federal restriction could immediately bring more enforcement resources to the fight,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt says he testified via videoconference prior to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Tranportation Subcommittee on Manufacturing, Trade and Consumer Protection. He says the subcommittee, chaired by Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, invited him to testify as part of a discussion by state attorneys general to combat scams and fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know the volume of COVID-19 related scams will stretch law enforcement resources at every level,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt says he is advocating for the repeal of an outdated and arbitrary federal statute that restricts the ability of states to use their Medicaid Fraud Control Units to detect, investigate and prosecute abuse of Medicaid patients in non-institutional settings. He says the expanded jurisdiction would include financial abuses in the form of COVID-19 related scams and frauds targeting Medicaid beneficiaries who do not reside in institutions.

Schmidt says he previously testified in support of the expanded-jurisdiction legislation in both the House of Representatives and in the Senate. He says the measure passed the House in 2019.

According to the AG, under current law states have the authority to use their MCFU assets to address fraud against the Medicaid program itself anywhere it may found but may address the abuse of Medicaid patients, including financial abuse through COVID-19 scams, only if it occurs ina n institutional setting.

Schmidt says he also discussed the role of the Kansas Office of Attorney General has played in fighting other scams and fraud during the pandemic. he said a provision of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act regarding price gouging took effect once a statewide emergency declaration was initiated on March 12. Since that time he says his office has launched numerous investigations following complaints filed with the agency.

Schmidt says common categories of scams reported in Kansas include COVID-19 prevention, personal protective equipment, stimulus checks, government imposters and fraudulent unemployment claims.

Schmidt’s written testimony can be found here.

