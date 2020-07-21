Advertisement

2nd woman gives birth after uterus transplant at Cleveland Clinic

'I never thought I would see those words that you’re pregnant'
By Kendall Forward
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Two loving parents are raising their miracle baby after the mother got pregnant and delivered following the second-ever uterus transplant trial at the Cleveland Clinic.

Cole was born this past March. “He’s perfect,” said Michelle, in an interview provided by the Cleveland Clinic. “The smiles melt your heart.”

For most of her life, Michelle thought she would never be able to give birth to her own child after she discovered she didn’t have a uterus.

Thanks to a trial through the Cleveland Clinic, she was able to carry and give birth to her son. She is the second woman to deliver a baby through a transplanted uterus from a deceased donor.

Dr. Cristiano Quintini said her condition affects one out of 500 women, “so it’s something that could potentially change the life of many women and families around the world.”

“We are basically placing a new uterus into a woman and this will allow them to become pregnant and carry a child of their own,” said Dr. Uma Perni. “She got pregnant with her first embryo transfer which was very exciting obviously to her but also to the whole team.”

Michelle waited a year for the transplant donation. She got the call she was a match while she was at work on a Saturday and was told to come in the following day. Her surgery lasted over 14 hours.

She said she wanted to “feel normal” so she took a pregnancy test at home. “They were going to do a blood test to make sure I was pregnant, but I wanted to pee on that stick.” She said. “I never thought I would see those words that you’re pregnant. I didn’t think I could ever say I’m pregnant.”

Copyright 2020 WOIO and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Apology demanded from GOP lawmaker for Ocasio-Cortez remark

Updated: moments ago
|
By ALAN FRAM
The House's No. 2 Democratic leader is demanding an apology from a Republican lawmaker who is accused of using a sexist slur after an angry confrontation with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump gives coronavirus update from White House

Updated: 5 minutes ago
President Donald Trump pulled the plug on his freewheeling daily coronavirus briefings when they turned into a political liability this spring, but he was reviving them Tuesday, looking to halt a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country.

News

Gov. Kelly, Department of Commerce launch Kansas Certified Sites Program

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly and the Department of Commerce have launched the new Kansas Certified Sites Program.

News

Sen. Pat Roberts endorses Roger Marshall for U.S. Senate

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
Congressman Roger Marshall picked up a major endorsement Tuesday in his bid for the U.S. Senate.

News

Maintenance on I-70 to reduce lanes through Topeka

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Maintenance of I-70 will reduce eastbound lanes through Topeka.

Latest News

National

Rep. Matt Gaetz discusses Florida's COVID-19 surge, Congressional proposals

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

Geary Co. sees six new positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Geary County has seen six new positive cases of COVID-19 since Monday, July 20, bringing the county total to 96 confirmed cases.

National

Facebook’s voting labels on candidate posts cause confusion

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has started labeling all posts about voting by federal elected officials and candidates in the U.S. But the move appears to be sowing confusion rather than dispelling it.

News

KSDE releases guidelines for Child Nutrition Program for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Department of Education has released guidelines for the Child Nutrition Program for the 2020 - 2021 school year.

News

Retired Topeka minister recalls friendship with civil rights pioneer Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Retired Topeka minister the Rev. Dick Dickinson recalls his long friendship with the late Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer who died on Friday.

National

Testing delays, mask debates continue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The debate over wearing masks and testing delays both continue.