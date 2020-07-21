2 people injured late Monday in East Topeka shooting were minors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say two people were hurt in the overnight shooting that ended in a crash. They also say the two people hurt in the shooting were minors.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of S.E. Bellview. TPD said one victim was found at the Highland Park Apartments, suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The second victim was found at the crash scene at 21st and Adams a short time later, also with non-life threatening injuries.

Police confirm at least one of the shooting victims was taken to the hospital by AMR.

A witness tells 13 NEWS an SUV was heading west on 21st, when it lost control after Adams, and hit a red minivan. A man then climbed out of the SUV yelling he had been shot. A short time later, a car picked up the man and continued west from the scene. Police would not confirm if he arrived at a local hospital via personal vehicle or ambulance.

One other person was hurt in the crash at 21st and Adams, but their injuries are non-life threatening.

Officers could not release any suspect information because those involved are not cooperating with the investigation.

Police have not identified anyone involved in the case.

Posted at 11:50p.m. on July 20th, 2020:

Topeka Police were investigating a shooting late Monday that left two people injured.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of S.E. Bellview. TPD said one victim was found at that location. A short time later, an SUV and minivan collided at SE 21st and Adams. A second shooting victim was found in the SUV.

A witness tells 13 NEWS the SVU was heading west on 21st, when it lost control after Adams, and hit the red minivan. A man then climbed out of the SUV yelling he had been shot. A short time later, a car picked up the man and continued west from the scene.

Additional details weren’t available early Tuesday as to the severity of the injuries of the shooting victims or those involved in the crash. Topeka police continued investigating circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Shawnee County Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007 or email telltpd@topeka.org.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.