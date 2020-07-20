Woman recovering after UTV wreck Friday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is recovering in the hospital after a UTV accident Friday night.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff office, the wreck happened just before midnight Friday, near NW 54th Street and NW Carlson Road.

Kristin Eustice, 32, was on a 2015 Polaris Razor UTV when she lost control causing it to go into the east ditch and overturning.

Eustice was ejected and the UTV came to rest on top of her. A passenger, 30-year-old Laura Western, also suffered minor injuries.

Bystanders were able to roll the UTV off of Eustice before deputies arrived on scene.

Deputies say alcohol may have been involved and the accident is still under investigation.

