TPD Narcotics search warrant ends in arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A narcotics search warrant ended in the arrest of one Topeka woman on multiple drug charges.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jessica Andrews was booked on several drug charges, including possession and intent to distribute.

Topeka Police say she had about 27 grams of methamphetamine on her at the time of the arrest. Officers also found more methamphetamine, paraphernalia and other narcotics in the home in the 300 block of SE Lawrence St.

