Shawnee Co. Sheriff deputies chase man hauling a skid steer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Burlingame man is facing a slew of charges after leading authorities on a chase with a stolen truck hauling a skid steer.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Connor Mundy was arrested Saturday morning.

Officials say a Ford F250 pickup truck with a trailer hauling a Bobcat Skid Steer attached was reported stolen just before 7 a.m. that morning in the area of SW 125th Street and SW Jordan Road in Osage County.

Officials say Mundy was spotted a short time later and fled authorities.

The chase that was terminated in the 4500 block of Auburn Road because of Mundy's high risk driving.

Officials say Mundy was taken into custody without incident when the truck and trailer were found in the ditch in the 8000 block of SW 37th Street.

Mundy had multiple warrants out of Osage County and faces multiple other charges.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office is asking anyone whose property may have sustained damage during the pursuit to call Cpl. Jason Mills.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.