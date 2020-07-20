Shawnee Co. Commissioners hear concerns about face mask mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two weeks after Shawnee Co. Commissioners voted to approve a face mask ordinance for the county, residents took to Monday’s county commission to express the need for more public voice when considering public health.

"It's the government's job to protect my constitutional rights it's my job to protect my health," one woman said.

Members of the crowd shared incidents of mask shaming and requests to be more in control of personal health measures.

Commissioner Kevin Cook defended the county’s order saying it shows public health is a priority.

"I think we have to look at the whole picture of public health anything we can do to help protect public health we should look at doing Shawnee County is not an isolated island," he said.

Ivy LaGrone said the people fighting with each other over the masks was worrisome itself.

"I am concerned about the division, I am concerned about the destructiveness of people at each other the level of stress is unbelievable," she said.

LaGrone suggested commissioners can use reaction to the mask ordinance to improve the relationship between public officials and those they serve.

"Something I'd like to see is that every time a policy is made particularly on this very heated issue is with the policy is it going to promote a sense of unity in the community is it a collaborative partnership effort between this office and the people in the community, " she said.

Commissioner Bill Riphahn, who voted against the ordinance, said there is room to improve communication when it comes to how the ordinance is implemented in public.

"We have crippled our economy, for what?" he asked when speaking about business owners who wanted clearer expectations for cleaning and the appropriate times to wear masks .

Riphahn suggested with all the areas impacted by the pandemic, there county should get more feedback.

"I look at this and I think sometimes maybe we should have more than one expert because it's a huge effect on this whole county, city, it's enormous."

Commissioner Aaron Mays said he hopes politics can be set aside when considering public health.

"Stop being so set in our ways and listen to both sides of issues and form educated decisions and not necessarily seek out answers to our opinions."

According to commissioners, so far there have been no fines issued for violations of the mask wearing ordinance.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.