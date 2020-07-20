Shawnee Co. adding Covid-19 precautions to voting sites

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advanced voting at the Shawnee County Election Office started Monday with extra precautions…

Primary Election Day in Kansas may be a couple weeks away but Shawnee County residents were at the polls Monday morning for advanced voting.

“It’s from eight A.M to seven P.M weekdays this week, next week and then again on Monday after that so basically for the next two weeks and we do that so that people that have to work in the evenings still have time to vote in here, in person, and in the office,” said Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell

This year, voters will find several precautions to keep workers and voters safe from Covid- 19.

“Try to keep your six foot social distance and then wearing a mask is what we’re asking and then we have a lot of hand sanitizer, we’ve got shields in front of each work station for each person. We’ve gone through several layers of protection for each person and we’re also wiping everything down every five to ten minutes to sanitize everything the best we can.”

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says a few higher risk staff members decided to not work this year but the ones who have, are handling the changes well.

Howell says you’ll see the changes at Election Day polling sites, too.

“We’ve got shields on Election Day as well as masks, and hand sanitizer so all of the precautions certainly help. We would like to get more young people involved that’s always a challenge so hopefully we get a few more this year.”

Howell says people should double check their voting sites before heading to the polls. Several locations had to change due to restrictions on visitors, and space for social distancing.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.