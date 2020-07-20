Shawnee Co. acquires ownership of Great Overland Station

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners voted to accept ownership of Great Overland Station in North Topeka on Monday.

Commissioners unanimously voted to accept the building from Railroad Heritage Inc. (RHI) for $1.

The building is valued at more than $5 million and listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the Union Pacific Railroad Passenger Depot.

Originally built in 1927 as Union Pacific Railroad Station, Great Overland Station now serves as a museum celebrating Topeka’s history and a special event and meeting venue.

The venue will be operated by Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation (SPC+R).

“RHI felt that with the planned riverfront park, it was natural for Great Overland Station to be operated by Shawnee County Parks + Recreation,” said Commissioner, Bill Riphahn. “We would like to continue and enhance our business relationships with the NOTO Arts District on Kansas Ave.”

“We’ll take a look at Great Overland Station with a fresh set of eyes,” said Tim Laurent, SCP+R director. “We’ll look at what has worked well in the past as well as exploring new opportunities to serve the community.”

According to Laurent, the county has several wedding reception, event venues and rental facilities and Great Overland Station provides another option.

Bob St. John, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Railroad Heritage, Inc., said, “Railroad Heritage believes that donation of this property provides an ideal opportunity for the County to acquire a historic community asset valued at more than $5 million, and will also enhance the opportunity for the County to develop plans created by the National Park Service for an Oregon Trail themed Riverfront Park.”

