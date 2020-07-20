Riley Co. reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, several under 20yo

Riley Co., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Health Department says two patients under 20 years old have “very serious” cases of COVID-19, as the county counts 16 new total cases over the weekend.

As of Monday afternoon, Riley County has 114 active cases of COVID-19, and 281 recoveries.

"We've started to see more severe cases in young people," said Bob Copple, President of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. "Two of the patients recently admitted to Ascension Via Christi Hospital have been in their 20's with very serious cases of COVID-19. There's still so much we don't know about how and why the disease affects certain people or what the long-term health impacts will be for patients. We all need to do everything we can to slow the spread."

Riley County recently extended their health order for bars and restaurants and kept gatherings at 50.

Riley County Statistics for Monday, July 20, 2020:

Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 398**

Total Active: 114

Total Recovered: 281

Currently Hospitalized: 1

Total deaths: 3

Pending test results: 210

Negative test results: 3,829

Gender: Female: 45.5% (181) Male: 54.5 % (217)

Average age: 30.8 years old

