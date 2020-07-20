Nearly 175 Evergy customers without power Monday morning north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 175 Evergy customers in northern Shawnee County are without power Monday morning after thunderstorm that packed heavy rainfall and strong winds rumbled through the area.

The power outage at 10 a.m. was affecting 172 customers in the vicinity of N.W. 35th and Green Hills Road, just north of Topeka.

According to its outage map, the outage was caused by a tree falling on power lines.

Evergy crews are on the scene. The company expects service to be restored to affected customers by around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

