Monday Night: More rain tonight and Tuesday

Flash Flooding is possible late tonight and early Tuesday
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Redevelopment of heavy rain and t-storms may still redevelop by 8pm into this night. 1 to 2 inches of rain will hit most of the region before noon Tuesday.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Tonight: Widespread storms after midnight into Tuesday morning. Wind is the primary severe weather threat although hail and flooding are also possible. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s.

Tomorrow: Scattered leftover showers/storms in the morning mainly south of I-70. The chance of rain is still possible in the afternoon however it’ll be more isolated if at all and will certainly re-evaluate the chances as we get to tomorrow. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Another round of showers/storms will move through Tuesday night although confidence is lower on how widespread this rain will be.

Will continue the chance of storms on Wednesday with most spots dry and while the 8 day indicates mostly sunny skies beginning Thursday, some models are still indicating at least a chance for storms to end the work week. The weekend is dry on all models and this will allow for highs to continue to warm up in the low 90s (mid 90s for some).

Taking Action:

  1. With storm chances to begin the week stay weather aware by checking the forecast at least twice a day for the latest details. Keep the radar handy and check it before heading out especially if you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time. Because of the subtle differences in the models on timing of rain in the next couple days, confidence is low on giving advice on when you can to any outdoor activities. Hopefully confidence increases in the coming days.
Hail/wind threat with any storms through Monday night
Hail/wind threat with any storms through Monday night(SPC/WIBW)
Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center.
Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center.(WIBW)

