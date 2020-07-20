Monday forecast: Several rounds of storms to begin the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Midday Update: Rain has lingered longer than expected this morning so have increased the chance rain will exist all day at least somewhere in northeast Kansas. I am still expecting the coverage to continue to decrease through mid-afternoon. Redevelopment of heavier rain and t-storms may still redevelop by 5pm into this evening. Temperatures will be dependent on how much sun if at all we get but still think most spots will get up in the 80s with some spots that may even be stuck in the 70s.

The start of the week will bring several rounds of showers/storms to northeast Kansas. No particular day will be a washout however if it does rain even for a short period of time, it could be heavy. Any storms do have the potential to bring gusty winds and hail however widespread severe weather isn’t expected. Also be aware of lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Through Wednesday many spots could be in the 1-3″ range with isolated higher amounts.

The biggest uncertainties this week are the timing of the rain chances in a particular area and ultimately how warm temperatures are able to get depending on clearing of cloud cover. Think in general highs for most will be in the 80s today and tomorrow with some areas starring to get in the low 90s Wednesday and many spots getting in the low to even mid 90s Thursday through the weekend with lower rain chances and more sun.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Isolated to scattered showers before 4pm with isolated to scattered showers/storms after 4pm. Highs in the 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Hit and miss storms before midnight with more widespread storms that will be coming down from the north after midnight into Tuesday morning. Wind is the primary severe weather threat although hail and flooding are also possible. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s.

Tomorrow: Scattered leftover showers/storms in the morning mainly south of I-70. The chance of rain is still possible in the afternoon however it’ll be more isolated if at all and will certainly re-evaluate the chances as we get to tomorrow. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Another round of showers/storms will move through Tuesday night although confidence is lower on how widespread this rain will be.

Will continue the chance of storms on Wednesday with most spots dry and while the 8 day indicates mostly sunny skies beginning Thursday, some models are still indicating at least a chance for storms to end the work week. The weekend is dry on all models and this will allow for highs to continue to warm up in the low 90s (mid 90s for some).

Taking Action:

With storm chances to begin the week stay weather aware by checking the forecast at least twice a day for the latest details. Keep the radar handy and check it before heading out especially if you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time. Because of the subtle differences in the models on timing of rain in the next couple days, confidence is low on giving advice on when you can to any outdoor activities. Hopefully confidence increases in the coming days.

Hail/wind threat with any storms through Monday night (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

