MIAA to delay start of fall sports seasons until end of September

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The MIAA announced Monday morning that it will delay the start of its fall sports seasons until the end of September.

The start of athletic practices has been delayed until the week of Aug. 31.

Competitions are scheduled to begin the week of Sept. 28.

Under the plan, the first football games likely would be played on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Turnpike Tussle between Washburn and Emporia State was scheduled to begin the football season on Sept. 12. 13 News reached out to both schools and they say that barring any rescheduling, that game has effectively been canceled.

Restrictions on player and coach activities prior to Aug. 31 are to be announced soon.

The delay was brought about by coronavirus concerns.

Other conferences including the Big 10 and Pac 12 have announced they won’t have non-conference football games this fall.

The MIAA is an NCAA Division II conference that includes Washburn University, Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University and Pittsburg State University in Kansas.

